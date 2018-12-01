﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of Australia: Steve Waugh Sees 'Significant Chance' For Virat Kohli & Co

India's Tour Of Australia: Steve Waugh Sees 'Significant Chance' For Virat Kohli & Co

The four-match Test series begins with the first match in Adelaide on December 6.

01 December 2018
India's Tour Of Australia: Steve Waugh Sees 'Significant Chance' For Virat Kohli & Co
File Photo
India's Tour Of Australia: Steve Waugh Sees 'Significant Chance' For Virat Kohli & Co
outlookindia.com
2018-12-01T16:38:15+0530
Related Stories

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh says the upcoming four-match rubber is a "significant chance" for India to win their first Test series Down Under.

The series begins with the first Tests in Adelaide on December 6.

"I will see this as a significant chance and they would have prepared for this tour for a long time, I think it's going to be a really close series," Waugh told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

India captain Virat Kohli is likely to be the biggest threat for the Australian bowlers, as they look to maintain their unbeaten record at home against the Asian giants.

Asked how does Australia tackle the Kohli threat, Waugh said, "He is a great player and loves the big moment, a bit like Tendulkar and Lara.

"They wait for these big series and that's where they want to show their best. So who is the dangerman for Australia? They have got some really good batsmen, they have got a very good all-round team."

Former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said the visitors would mainly bank on their talismanic skipper to get runs on the board.

"Virat is clearly the best player in the world at the moment. So India will look to him to score heavily but all are going to have their challenges and as too will the Australian batting line-up," Gilchrist said.

The big-hitting batsman of yesteryears was of the opinion that the Australian pace attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood could pose tough questions.

"I think Pat Cummins is outstanding, Hazlewood is almost McGrath like with his bowling. Those three guys and there are a couple in the wings who are high-quality fast bowlers."

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Steve Waugh India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi Govt Could Not Fulfil Promise Of Double-Digit Growth, Says Chidambaram In Poll-Bound Rajasthan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters