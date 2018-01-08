India’s Rising Job Scarcity: At Least 15,000 Apply For The 'Peon' Post, Applicants Include Graduates, Postgraduates

In Haryana, as many as 14,836 candidates including postgraduates have applied for the post of a 'peon' at the Jind court, reported The Hindustan Times.

According to reports, even though the required educational qualification for the job was just Class-10 passing certificate, most of the candidates who have applied include graduates, postgraduates and those pursuing doctoral degrees.

"There are just 8 vacancies and we have received more than 15,000 applications for the interviews," an official told HT. "We have postponed the interviews as now we have a minimum of 1,875 applicants for one single post," he added.

“I hold an MA degree and am presently pursuing MPhil. I’m in urgent need of this job to support my family. A government job is a safe bet for a tension-free life, so I don’t mind being a peon,” said Aashish Kumar, an applicant.

"Lack of jobs in rural Haryana along with shrinking land holdings is the prime force driving the youth to look for such shortcuts to land dignified employment," PTI reported quoting an official.

India faces an uphill task of employing the growing population over the next 35 years. “Its economy could absorb less than half the new entrants into the labour market between 1991 and 2013, the latest Asia-Pacific Human Development Report said”.

“The report, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).., said between 1991 and 2013, the size of the “working age” population increased by 300 million. Of this, the Indian economy could employ only 140 million, suggesting a limited capacity to generate jobs.”

On January 5, 2018, Congress leaders in Rajasthan demanded a high-level investigation into the recruitment process for the post of 'peon' in the state after Rajasthan's MLAs son got recruited for the post. According to news reports, Ramkrishna Meena, son of a BJP MLA has studied till Class 10 and was competing with 129 engineers, 23 lawyers and 393 postgraduates. The selection had raised eyebrows among political circles in the Rajasthan who agitated that the recruitments of relatives of BJP leaders in the state has resulted in the growth of high unemployment among the youths of the state.

Recently, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the state officials to recruit youths in various departments where there is a shortage of employees to curb the rising unemployment in the state.

