Teen sensation Prithvi Shaw on Saturday reminded cricket fans of the famous six Sachin Tendulkar hit against Shoaib Akhtar in a 2003 World Cup match at Centurion.
Regarded as one of the iconic moments in the sport's history, Tendulkar set the tone for India's chase after Pakistan scored 273/7.
In the second over of the Indian innings, Tendulkar hit Akhtar for three consecutive boundaries, starting with that often talked about six – a brave, well-timed upper-cut shot – over third-man.
Since then others have tried to emulate the shot, but not many managed to pull it off.
On Day 2 of the second and final Test between India and the West Indies, Shaw played an identical shot against Shannon Gabriel for a six in the very first over of the innings.
Watch the shot here, courtesy BCCI:
And one Twitter user rightly said, 'aura of Sachin and instincts of Sehwag', while praising the teenager.
Aura of Sachin and Instincts of Sehwag. I know its high praise but Prithvi Shaw looks promising. #NextGenSuperstar#INDvWI #NerolacCricketLive #TestAsliFansKa— Ramit Amitabh (@iamRonnie17) October 13, 2018
Revisit that six:
In the process, Shaw also emulated Virender Sehwag's feat of hitting a six in the first over of an innings.
