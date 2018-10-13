Teen sensation Prithvi Shaw on Saturday reminded cricket fans of the famous six Sachin Tendulkar hit against Shoaib Akhtar in a 2003 World Cup match at Centurion.

Regarded as one of the iconic moments in the sport's history, Tendulkar set the tone for India's chase after Pakistan scored 273/7.

In the second over of the Indian innings, Tendulkar hit Akhtar for three consecutive boundaries, starting with that often talked about six – a brave, well-timed upper-cut shot – over third-man.

Since then others have tried to emulate the shot, but not many managed to pull it off.

On Day 2 of the second and final Test between India and the West Indies, Shaw played an identical shot against Shannon Gabriel for a six in the very first over of the innings.

Watch the shot here, courtesy BCCI:

And one Twitter user rightly said, 'aura of Sachin and instincts of Sehwag', while praising the teenager.

Aura of Sachin and Instincts of Sehwag. I know its high praise but Prithvi Shaw looks promising. #NextGenSuperstar#INDvWI #NerolacCricketLive #TestAsliFansKa — Ramit Amitabh (@iamRonnie17) October 13, 2018

Revisit that six:

In the process, Shaw also emulated Virender Sehwag's feat of hitting a six in the first over of an innings.