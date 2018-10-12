﻿
After a good start, India faced stiff resistance from Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich. A brave DRS call from Kohli broke the dangerous-looking stand.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
After reducing the West Indies to 113/5, India faced possibly the first real test of the series with Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich launching a stiff resistance on Day 1 of the second Test at Hyderabad Friday.

The middle-order duo added 69 runs for the sixth wicket as the visitors inched closer to the 200-run mark. In the first match, they were bowled out twice – for 181 and 196; and breaching that psychological 200-run mark was pivotal to the Windies' chance of salvaging some pride, if not for a fightback.

Then, in the 60th over, Umesh Yadav trapped Dowrich in front, but India's appeal was turned down by the referee. At first look, the delivery seemed to be missing the left stump.

But Virat Kohli, having convinced by the bowler, took the review, and it returned with three reds.

A jubilant Kohli celebrated the dismissal in an epic style, jumping and shouting, even as other Indian players applauded the skipper's review.

Watch the celebration here, courtesy BCCI:

At the close of opening day's play, Windies were at 295/7 after 95 overs with Roston Chase standing tall. He was unbeaten on 98. Skipper Jason Holder scored 52 crucial runs.

