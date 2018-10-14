IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: After Taking 56-Run lead, India Destroy Windies Top-Order

The second Test match between India and the West Indies at Hyderabad entered an interesting phase after the visitors hit back with a vengeance on Day 2. In the morning session, visiting captain Jason Holder ran through the Indian middle-order, just like what Umesh Yadav did for India on Day 2 yesterday.

Follow Updates Here:

India: 367

West Indies: 2nd Innings & 311

Windies Top-Order Blown Away

Kuldeep Yadav broke the 39-run third-wicket stand between Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer (17) in the 13th over, then Ravindra Jadeja got the better of Hope (28) in the very next over.

Early Wickets For India

Umesh Yadav, who missed a hat-trick yesterday, struck in the second ball of the Windies second innings to remover Kraigg Brathwaite, caught behind.

In the third over, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Kieran Powell, caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip cordon.

Both the batsmen departed without scoring.

India Take Crucial 56-Run Lead

Indian innings folded for 367 with Shannon Gabriel dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin for 35. His little cameo ensured India take a 56-run lead.

In a space of 16.1 overs, India lost five wickets for 25 runs to move from a comfortable 314 for 4 to 339 for 9 before Ravichandran Ashwin (35 of 83 balls) made a useful contribution.

Ashwin played a gritty knock even as debutant Shardul batted with a groin strain. Despite feeling the pain, Shardul ran a few singles and patiently waited for the loose balls, hitting four boundaries.

Holder Breathes Fire

Resuming from their overnight score of 308/4, India lost three wickets – Ajinkya Rahane (80), Rishabh Pant (92), Ravindra Jadeja (0) and Kuldeep Yadav (5) – in 11 overs.

The Rahane-Pant duo added 152 runs for the fifth wicket and once the visitors got the breakthrough, the floodgates were opened.

In two consecutive Tests, Pant has been dismissed for identical scores of 92. This time, he played 134 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Holder (5/56 in 23 overs) completed his fifth five-wicket haul. The last time a pacer take a fifer after scoring fifty+ runs in India was legendary Malcolm Marshall, in 1983. Shannon Gabriel, after yesterday's erratic performance, came back well to take 3/107 in 20.4 overs.

Day 2 Recap

An all-round India wrested back control of Saturday. At the close of play, India were 308/4 with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 75 and 85 respectively.

Pant's audacious stroke-play complemented Rahane’s patient approach as they added 146 runs for the fifth wicket. India are now only three runs short of West Indies' first innings total of 311.

The Caribbeans could add only 16 runs in the morning session after Umesh Yadav polished off the tail with career-best figures of 6/88 in 26.4 overs.