Ahead Of Karnataka Assembly Bypolls, Yediyurappa To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi

The Karnataka CM is also expected to meet BJP chief JP Nadda during his visit to the national capital

PTI 10 January 2021
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Amit Shah
PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa landed in Delhi on Sunday and is likely to discuss the state's political climate and lock in the candidates for the upcoming parliamentary and Assembly by-polls with Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The chief minister reached the national capital on Sunday morning. "I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka," the CM told reporters after landing in Delhi.

However, he remained tight-lipped about an anticipated cabinet-reshuffling in the state.

"Recently, we won the gram panchayat elections in a very big way. Within a month's time, we are going to face two parliamentary and an assembly by-polls. We have to finalise the candidates. We will discuss all these issues with Amit Shah and other important leaders," he added.

The BJP leader said while his appointment with the home minister is confirmed, he will also try to meet JP Nadda, the party's national president.

Asked about the steps taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the chief minister said, "In Karnataka, the Covid-19 situation is under control. We are taking all precautions." 

With PTI inputs

