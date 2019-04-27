﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Yasin Malik Has Shown 'Courage', Says Congress' PC Chacko, Stirs Controversy

Yasin Malik Has Shown 'Courage', Says Congress' PC Chacko, Stirs Controversy

The two cases relate to the killing of Indian Air Force officers on January 25, 1990 in the outskirts of Srinagar city and the kidnapping of then union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s daughter Rubaiya in 1989.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2019
Yasin Malik Has Shown 'Courage', Says Congress' PC Chacko, Stirs Controversy
Congress leader PC Chacko
Twitter/ANI
Yasin Malik Has Shown 'Courage', Says Congress' PC Chacko, Stirs Controversy
outlookindia.com
2019-04-27T16:48:32+0530
Also Read

In remarks that could cause embarrassment to the party, Congress leader PC Chacko has come out in support of senior Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is set to face trial in two nearly 30-year-old cases relating to the gunning down of IAF personnel and the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping.

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejected an appeal of the chief of the outlawed Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for transferring his trial from Jammu to Srinagar, Chacko said India is a democracy and the government “cannot threaten anybody”.

Chacko, the Delhi Congress chief, alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to get Malik surrender at gunpoint.

 

The two cases relate to the killing of Indian Air Force officers on January 25, 1990 in the outskirts of Srinagar city and the kidnapping of then union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s daughter Rubaiya in 1989.

Two chargesheets were filed by the CBI in August and September 1990 against Malik before the designated TADA court in Jammu.

Malik is presently lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a case related to financing of terror and separatists organisations.

He was arrested a couple of weeks after the Central government banned JKLF saying  the outfit  was actively engaged in inciting secessionism and illegal funneling of funds for fomenting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sadhvi Pragya, one of the prime accused in the  2008 Malegaon terror blast case in which 6 people were killed, has been fielded by the BJP from Bhopal  in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yasin Malik J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Jammu and kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency National
  • Comments (4)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cyclone Fani: Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast for Kerala
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters