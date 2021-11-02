Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Will Give 'Sleepless Nights' To Govt: Shillong's Punjab Lane residents Over Forced Relocation

Residents of Shillong's Punjabi Lane of Them Iew Mawlong area vowed to give"sleepless nights" to the Conrad K Sangma government in Meghalaya for its decision to 'forcibly' relocate them.

Will Give 'Sleepless Nights' To Govt: Shillong's Punjab Lane residents Over Forced Relocation
Representational Image - Shillong | PTI

Trending

Will Give 'Sleepless Nights' To Govt: Shillong's Punjab Lane residents Over Forced Relocation
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T13:21:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 1:21 pm

The residents of Shillong's Punjabi Lane of Them Iew Mawlong area on Tuesday vowed to give "sleepless nights" to the Meghalaya government for its decision to possess the 12,444.13 sq m land at Iew Mawlong and relocate the residents of the colony.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said Rs 2 crore was given to Syiem of Hima Mylliem -- the local chieftain, and the Urban Affairs Department will beautify the area.

At a Sunday meeting of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) -- which represents the Dalit Sikh community in Shillong, several resolutions were passed to socially, legally, religiously and politically challenge this move of the Tynsong government.

Related Stories

Meghalaya Decides To Relocate 'Illegal Settlers' Of Shillong's Punjabi Lane

In a statement, HPC secretary Gurjit Singh said the devotees of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, the Hindu temples and the Church of North India -- all located in the area -- have categorically rejected the government's move while declaring, "We will die in our homes here rather than be forcibly evicted"

"We have examined the latest developments and let me say with all the authority at my command that we will give sleepless nights to the government," he said, adding that the assurances were full of loopholes and obfuscation of facts and figures.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Singh said it was a fight for their survival and habitat and no effort will be spared to stop the government's move.

"The tripartite agreement between the Government of Meghalaya, the Acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem and the Shillong Municipal Board is illegal, malafide and a clear violation of the constitutional and fundamental rights of the residents of Punjabi Lane, whose forefathers came here some 200 years ago and who have served Meghalaya honestly and diligently doing manual scavenging and other menial tasks," he said.

He said that instead of acknowledging the contributions of the people of the area, the state government has been hell-bent on throwing them out and forcing its policy because the area is in the central part of the city.

The governor will be petitioned, seeking his intervention as the government plans the "blasphemous vicious move to demolish these places of worship", he said.

Singh said that they have approached the National Commission for Minorities, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis and the National Human Rights Commission and expect them to reach Shillong to listen to their grievances.

The Sikh Sangat of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar will soon start round-the-clock prayers supplicating to help the people to tide over the crisis, he said.

Addressing the locals at the Sunday meeting, Pastor Himanshu said, "Undoubtedly, we are in a very difficult situation. Let us stay united and pray so that better sense prevails and the powers that be are blessed to think of the common good and not just for a select section of the population."

Singh said Sikhs from across the world have assured them to be a part of the movement against the government's decision.

The state government decided to relocate the Sikh residents from the area on the recommendation of a high-level committee headed by the deputy chief minister.

The committee, formed in June 2018, was tasked to resolve the decades-old land dispute in the area after violent clashes between Khasis and Sikhs the previous month.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Prestone Tynsong Shillong National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

No More Rift? Punjab CM Channi, Navjot Sidhu Offer Prayers At Kedarnath Shrine

No More Rift? Punjab CM Channi, Navjot Sidhu Offer Prayers At Kedarnath Shrine

India Value Israel’s Friendship, Committed For Strong Bilateral Ties To Ensure Better Planet: PM Modi

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Covid-19 India: Fresh Cases Down To 10,423, Lowest In 259 Days

NEET Results 2021: 3 Candidates Secure Top Rank, More Girls Qualify Than Boys

After Arrest Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Taken For Medical Check Up

Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Inflation Is Diwali Gift To India By Modi Govt: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Samajwadi Party Asks Workers To Observe Third Of Every Month As 'Lakhimpur Kisan Smriti Diwas'

Samajwadi Party Asks Workers To Observe Third Of Every Month As 'Lakhimpur Kisan Smriti Diwas'

Congress Candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shekhawat Leading In Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

Congress Candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shekhawat Leading In Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Results: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC Leads In All 4, Including 2 Held By BJP

Outlook Correspondent / Bengal Assembly Bypolls: While the TMC’s victories in Gosaba and Khardah were expected, their massive leads in Gosaba and Dinhata were far from anyone’s expectations.

KKR Wish 'One And Only' Shah Rukh Khan A Happy Birthday

KKR Wish 'One And Only' Shah Rukh Khan A Happy Birthday

Outlook Web Bureau / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement