WATCH: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid By Pak BAT Along LoC

A video released by the Indian Army shows at least five bodies along the Line of Control. The Army claims the bodies to be of the BAT personnel.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2019
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the India Pakistan border fencing at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers west of Jammu.
The Indian Army on Monday said that it has foiled an infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in the first week of August.

In a related development, a senior Army officer said that there were "many inputs" about a possible terrorist attack in southern and peninsular India.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern and peninsular India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from the area of Sir Creek," Lt Gen SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, told media persons in Pune.

(With ANI Inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Pakistan LoC: Line of Control Terrorism National
