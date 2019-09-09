WATCH: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid By Pak BAT Along LoC

The Indian Army on Monday said that it has foiled an infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in the first week of August.

A video released by the Indian Army shows at least five bodies along the Line of Control. The Army claims the bodies to be of the BAT personnel.

In a related development, a senior Army officer said that there were "many inputs" about a possible terrorist attack in southern and peninsular India.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern and peninsular India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from the area of Sir Creek," Lt Gen SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, told media persons in Pune.

(With ANI Inputs)