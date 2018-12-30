Viral Video | ‘Kill, Don’t Come Crying To Me’: Purvanchal VC Tells Students

The Vice Chancellor (V-C) of Jaunpur’s Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University has landed himself in a controversy by suggesting the students to commit murder if they get into a fight.

In a video viral of his speech given on Friday at the Satyadev Degree College in Ghazipur district, VC Professor Raja Ram Yadav can be seen saying, “Yuwa chahta wahi hota hai jo chattano me pair marta hai to pani nikalta hai. Chhatra jo apne jeevan me sanklap leta hai aur use pura karta hai usi ko Purvanchal university ka chhatra kahte hai. (Youth student is the one who brings out water just by kicking a rock. The student who fulfils the resolution he takes in his life, is known as a student of Purvanchal University.)”

Vice chancellor of Purvanchal University Raja Ram Yadav:



“Agar aap Purvanchal Vishwavidyala ke chhatra ho to rote hue mere paas kabhi mat aana.. Ek baat bta deta hu… Agar kisi se jhagda ho jaaye to uski pitai karke aana.. Aur tumhara bas chale to uska murder karke aana… Iske baad hum dekh lenge (If you are Purvanchal University’s students then never come crying to me. I tell you one thing. If you ever get into an argument with someone then come back after beating him up. And if you can, then come back after murdering the person. I would take care of it later),” said Yadav in his reported speech.