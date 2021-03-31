Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Killed For Smearing Colour On Woman On Holi

A 19-year-old man was killed for allegedly smearing colour on a distant female relative on Holi in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

Durgesh Paswan from Chhotaki Seria village was allegedly killed by two men who belong to the same village who have now been arrested, the police said. The dead body of Durgesh was recovered on Tuesday, with stab wounds on his back and chest.

The man had smeared colour on the sister-in-law of the accused, Karan, during Holi celebrations on Monday after which they had a quarrel, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

On Tuesday night, Karan called Durgesh for a meeting and then killed him with the help of his friend, Sanjeev. They then dumped his body near a tubewell, he added.

On a complaint filed by the victim's father, a case was registered against Karan and Sanjeev. The accused were taken into custody for interrogation during which they confessed to the crime, the SP said.

Durgesh's mobile phone and the knife used in the crime have been recovered, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

