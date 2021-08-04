'With Them On Path To Justice': Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of nine-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi’s Nangal village.

After meeting the victim's family, the former Congress chief said the family is demanding nothing but justice and is saying that they are not getting it and need all the assistance in this.

"I told them that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them till they get justice and will not back down even an inch," he told reporters after meeting the parents of the victim.

Asked with whom does the responsibility lie in the case, Gandhi said, "I only know that it is my job to help them."

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, he said, "Her parents' tears are saying only one thing - their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice."

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched an inquiry into the incident that took place in Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi and summoned the city police after the girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim's parents, have been staging a protest near the site of the incident in Old Nangal area, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Police had on Monday said that based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

On Tuesday, opposition parties targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

Gandhi had also tweeted on Tuesday about the incident, saying a Dalit's daughter is also the daughter of the country.

The uproar has started over the alleged rape and death of a minor girl with political parties including the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding stern punishment to the accused.

Reportedly, the minor was raped, murdered and forcibly cremated at Nangal village of Delhi this weekend, with the accused allegedly having told her parents that their girl had died of electrocution.

They accused including a local priest at the crematorium Radhey Shyam along with other two-three people, known to the victim's mother called her and showed her the girl's body.

They had allegedly asked the minor’s family not to inform the police, as it would complicate the matter, and doctors would take away her organs. Later, it is alleged that they had forcibly cremated the minor’s body without the family’s consent.

On the fateful day, according to police the minor around 5:30pm had got out to fetch water from a water cooler at a crematorium near her home.

CM Kejriwal, while condemning the incident emphasized on the need to strength law and order in the city.

In a tweet, he said: "The murder of the 9-year-old in Delhi after being ravaged was extremely shameful. There is a need to strengthen law and order in the city. The accused must get the death sentence as soon as possible”.

He said he also will be meeting the family of the minor.

Meanwhile, the child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the incident. The body has sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in the case.

"You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter ensuring that victim''s identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation and furnish a detail report of the case along with the following documents within 48 hours," NCPCR wrote in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of southwest Delhi.

It also sought age proof of the victim, FIR copy,autopsy report, action taken against the alleged accused named in the FIR and copy of charge sheet.

(With PTI inputs)





