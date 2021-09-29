Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP: 9 Congress Workers Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta

BJP's Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta on Saturday had accused former Congress MP Tiwari of leading a mob of his party workers to beat him up and his party's activists during a function in Sangipur block.

UP: 9 Congress Workers Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta
BJP MP from Pratapgarh, Sangam Lal Gupta | Twitter

Trending

UP: 9 Congress Workers Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T14:53:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 2:53 pm

Nine Congress workers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting BJP's Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint by the Member of Parliament, his security officer and party workers, police had lodged five cases against Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, MLA Aradhana Misra and their supporters.

A scuffle had broken out between workers of the BJP and Congress during the ‘Garib Kalyan Mela’ held in Sangipur block auditorium here on Saturday. On the basis of video footage and eye witness accounts, nine people have been identified and arrested for attacking the MP, Sangipur SHO Tushardutt Tyagi said.

Related Stories

UP Police Official Suspended In Pratapgarh BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta's Assault Case

Gupta had accused Tiwari, an ex-Congress MP, of leading a mob of his party workers to beat him up and his party's activists during the government function.

The BJP MP alleged that the incident took place when he and his party workers reached the venue, where Tiwari was sitting on the dais.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Lalganj Circle Officer Jagmohan Singh was suspended for laxity in duty, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar informed on Sunday just after the incident's news had broken out.

"Seeing me, Tiwari and his supporters first began hooting at me and BJP workers accompanying me. Later, they grew violent and attacked us. They beat me up and tore my kurta," he had said.

However, the Congress refuted the charges leveled by the BJP MP and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Uttar Pradesh UP Police Mobs - Violence National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Disgruntled Sidhu Raises Questions Over Official Appointments, 'Tainted' Leaders In Punjab

IMD Predicts Cyclonic Storm Of Gujarat Coast, Fishermen Asked To Refrain From Ventures Into Sea Till Oct 2

After Luizinho Faleiro’s Resignation, Goa Congress Leader Accuses TMC Of ‘Defection’

On Duty Cop Shoots Self At Delhi High Court

Teenage Couple Paraded In UP With Shoes Around Neck And Blackened Faces For Alleged Affair

ED Summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: Doctors Perform Advanced Immunodiagnostic Technique To Transplant Heart

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from India

World Leaders Hail India’s Covid-19 Combat With Vaccine Exports At UNGA

World Leaders Hail India’s Covid-19 Combat With Vaccine Exports At UNGA

India Logs 18,870 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in 194 Days

India Logs 18,870 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in 194 Days

Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli Up In Arms After 8 Cows Were Found Dead

Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli Up In Arms After 8 Cows Were Found Dead

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement