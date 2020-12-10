Under PM-WANI Scheme, Free Internet Service To Be Provided Through WiFi Networks

Calling the PM-WANI scheme cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the length and breath of India.

It will further boost the "ease of doing business" and "ease of living", he tweeted.

In a bid to fuel broadband internet proliferation across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks and access points by local kirana and neighbourhood shops through public data offices that will not involve any licence, fee or registration.

The public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI, and it promises to unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country.

The prime minister tweeted, "The scheme would enable our small shopkeepers to provide WiFi service. This will boost incomes as well as ensure our youth gets seamless internet connectivity. It will also strengthen our Digital India mission."

