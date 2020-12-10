December 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Under PM-WANI Scheme, Free Internet Service To Be Provided Through WiFi Networks

Under PM-WANI Scheme, Free Internet Service To Be Provided Through WiFi Networks

The public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI, and it promises to unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country.

PTI 10 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Under PM-WANI Scheme, Free Internet Service To Be Provided Through WiFi Networks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
Under PM-WANI Scheme, Free Internet Service To Be Provided Through WiFi Networks
outlookindia.com
2020-12-10T09:52:26+05:30

Calling the PM-WANI scheme cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the length and breath of India.

It will further boost the "ease of doing business" and "ease of living", he tweeted.

In a bid to fuel broadband internet proliferation across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks and access points by local kirana and neighbourhood shops through public data offices that will not involve any licence, fee or registration.

The public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI, and it promises to unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country.

The prime minister tweeted, "The scheme would enable our small shopkeepers to provide WiFi service. This will boost incomes as well as ensure our youth gets seamless internet connectivity. It will also strengthen our Digital India mission."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Dance Pioneer Astad Deboo Dies In Mumbai At 73

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi India WiFi scheme National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos