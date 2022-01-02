Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Transport Department Of Delhi Extends RTV's Leash Of Life By 1 Year

This extension will be valid from January 1 to December 31,2022, as per the circular from the transport department issued recently.

PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T19:39:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 7:39 pm

In lieu of the impact of  Covid 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown , Delhi's  transport department has granted an one year extension to rapid transit vehicles (RTVs) that serve as an important component of last mile connectivity in the city.

Owners and unions of mini RTV stage carriage buses had in the last few months made numerous appeals to the department to increase the validity of permits from 10 years to 15 years. They said these vehicles did not move during the lockdown. 

"The request of the mini RTV stage carriage bus owners has been considered by the department and after taking all factors into consideration, mainly lockdown imposed due to COV1D-19 pandemic being a calamity, the Secretary-Cum-Commissioner, Transport, is pleased to grant approval for one time extension of permit for mini RTV stage carriage buses for one year only," the document stated. 

"The said exemption has been granted purely keeping in view the natural calamity faced due to COVID-19 as an administrative policy decision," it stated. 

There are around 1,000 RTV mini buses that provide last mile connectivity option to commuters between Metro stations and residential colonies in Delhi.

( With PTI Inputs)

