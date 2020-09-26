Covid-19: Recoveries Surpass 48.4 Lakh With 93,420 Cured In A Single Day

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surged to 48,49,584 on Saturday with 93,420 patients recuperating from the disease in a day which is more than the number of fresh cases recorded during the same period, the union health ministry said.

With the recovery rate rising to 82.14 percent, the ministry said India has maintained its top global ranking in total recoveries with such high successive single-day numbers.

"As India records more recoveries than new cases, the gap between recovered and active cases is continuously widening. The recoveries are more than five times the active cases of coronavirus infection," it said.

The recovered cases exceed active cases (9,60,969) by nearly 39 lakh.

"This has also ensured that active cases account for merely 16.28 percent of the total caseload. This has sustained on its steady declining path," the ministry said.

Following the national lead, 24 states and Union Territories are also reporting a higher number of new recoveries than new cases.

The ministry said 10 states and UTs account for nearly 73 percent of the new recovered cases. Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,592 new recoveries.

"These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of 'test, track and treat' with a sharp focus on 'Chase the Virus' approach," the ministry said.

States and Union Territories have effectively identified positive cases at an early stage through high and aggressive levels of countrywide testing. This has been supplemented with prompt surveillance and tracking to identify the contacts to curb the spread of the infection, it said.

The Centre has issued a Standard of Care protocol to ensure uniform and high-quality medical care for those in-home and facility isolation, and hospitals. These have been upgraded periodically drawing from the emerging global and national evidence.

The Government is supporting the efforts of the states and UTs through technical, financial, material, and other resources, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh on Saturday with 85,362 fresh cases being recorded in a day, while the death toll mounted to 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in 24 hours.

