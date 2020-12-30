Top 5 Apps That Saw Us Through The Doom And Gloom Of 2020

The year 2020 is about to end in less than 48 hours. It was a see-saw of uncertainties, many unexpected things went up while for many it was an abrupt downfall.

It was a stirring year, with almost so much in our bags - Covid-19, economic slowdown, vaccine developments, nation-wide lockdown, anxiety and much more than we ever imagined!

Politicians lost elections, anchors lost public trust, Bollywood lost gems, and we even missed numerous applications on the way.

As India-China relations decelerated in 2020, there were few big decisions by the Indian government that took the public by storm. In September and November, over 200 Chinese applications were banned citing data integrity and national security. However, a few of the apps were really popular among youths and the decision impacted them in a great way.

As Leonardo da Vinci said, “Art is never finished, only abandoned,” let’s wrap up the year while remembering the souvenirs of technology

Here are 5 top-notch apps which moved out from our phone’s storage in a snap!

5. Camscanner

Camscanner was a saviour for procrastinators. Last-minute document scanning was super easy with the app. images were also resized, scanned and edited in a few taps. It also served various format options, from jpg to jpeg to pdf which made documents sharing authentic.

4. Shareit/Xender

Remember the family functions where you made moments lasting by clicking tons of pictures with your favourite cousins?

Sharing them wasn’t a tedious task before. Large videos, images could be shared instantly without internet. Shareit and Xender were multi-taskers after all!

3. PUBG

With over 50 million loyal users, PUBG laid strong foot in India. When the decision to ban was implemented, teenaged players shrieked with anger.

PlayersUnknown battlegrounds, popular as PUBG was a multi-player game with real-time players, where the users could talk with their squad in the battleground and also received credits for winning challenges.

2. Tiktok

Tiktok witnessed mixed reactions across the nation, while some hailed the decision, it was shattering for many budding influencers because Tiktok was a significant platform to spot and appreciate talent. It had more than 100 million monthly Tiktok users. You could sing, dance, act or create interesting content in about 15 seconds and also use various filters and effects. Tiktok soon found a better substitute in the form of Instagram reels. Now Indians don’t miss Tiktok anymore!

1. Club Factory

Club factory was my personal favourite. It climbed the ladder of success in a short period and gained a loyal customer base who preferred online shopping. Club Factory, Shein, Ali Express were electronic commerce shopping sites which eased shopping experience from the comfort of home. Apart from better user experience, it served best deals on fashion apparels, gadgets and cosmetics. Customers were getting quality products for Rs 200, 100 and even Rs 50 with free delivery, what else can one ask for!

As we enter the year 2021, we hope to unwrap better applications that will resonate with the “new normal” lifestyle.

