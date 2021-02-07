February 07, 2021
Corona
There’s A Conspiracy To Defame Indian Tea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Assam Mala' scheme at a cost Rs 8,210 crore on Sunday. The scheme was launched to upgrade state highways

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
Addressing a public gathering in Assam on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, a conspiracy has been hatched abroad to defame Indian tea.

The prime minister is one a one-day visit to Assam.

Modi launched 'Assam Mala' scheme at a cost Rs 8,210 crore to upgrade state highways and he also laid the foundation stones for two medical colleges.

“I have a dream to set up at least one medical and technical college in every state so that impart skilled education can be imparted in regional languages,” Modi said.

Modi is currently campaigning for the BJP in Assam. Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in April-May.

(With PTI inputs)

