Bengaluru: 10 Held For Buying Drugs On Dark Web, Narcotics Worth Rs 90 Lakh Seized

In coordinated raids, police have arrested 10 people, including a Nigerian national for allegedly peddling narcotic substances and seized from them high-quality synthetic drugs worth Rs 90 lakh.



The police said on Monday they were buying drugs through the internet-based platform 'Dark Net' and used to make payments through bitcoins.



According to police, coordinated raids were carried out at various places and the drug peddlers were arrested.



They have been identified as Sarthak Arya, Nitin, Karthik Gowda, Zaman Hanjamia, Mohammed Ali Alitujari, Amal Baiju, Phoenix D'Souza, Shone Saji, Paladuga Venkat Varun and Sunny O Innocent.



Eight of the accused are in their 20s while Arya and Varun are in their thirties. Innocent is a Nigerian, police said.



Police seized narcotic substances such as 660 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) papers, 386 methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) tablets, 12 grams of MDMA crystals and 10-gram cocaine powder.



Cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered at eight police stations in the city.



The peddlers used to order the consignment through postal department and on arrival, they used to supply it in schools, colleges, pubs, bars and rave parties, police said.

