Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Supreme Courts Stays Justice Lokur Commitee's Probe On Pegasus Snooping Allegations

The Supreme Court observed, despite the assurance of the West Bengal government that the Lokur panel would not proceed with the inquiry, the commission has commenced its work.

Supreme Courts Stays Justice Lokur Commitee's Probe On Pegasus Snooping Allegations
Supreme Court has stayed Justice Lokur commission, appointed by West Bengal to investigate Pegasus snooping allegations. | PTI

Trending

Supreme Courts Stays Justice Lokur Commitee's Probe On Pegasus Snooping Allegations
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T13:30:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 1:30 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the probe on Pegasus snooping allegations by Justice Madan B Lokur commission appointed by West Bengal government. Justice Lokur is a former judge of the Supreme Court. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the plea that despite the assurance of the West Bengal government that the Lokur panel would not proceed with the inquiry, the commission has commenced its work.

The apex court on October 27 had appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of certain people in India, saying every citizen needs protection against privacy violation and mere invocation of national security by the State does not render the court a mute spectator. It also used this committee as an explanation to why Justice Lokur Committee was being stayed.

Related Stories

Those 'Directly Affected' By Pegasus Row To Soon Depose Before WB Govt-Formed Panel [Which has now been stayed by the Supreme Court]

Amoral 21st Century Mercenary: Apple Sues Pegasus Maker NSO Group

Spyware Similar To Pegasus Found In Phones Of Egyptian Dissidents

Former Supreme Court judge Lokur and former chief justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya are the members of the commission of inquiry announced by the West Bengal government last month.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

PTI Madan B. Lokur New Delhi Supreme Court Pegasus Probe Pegasus National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Akhilesh Prays At Hanuman Temple Near Rae Bareli, Kicks Off Latest Leg Of SP's Poll Campaign

Akhilesh Prays At Hanuman Temple Near Rae Bareli, Kicks Off Latest Leg Of SP's Poll Campaign

Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index, CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Officials

India Committed To Assisting Bangladesh's March Towards Prosperity: President Kovind

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO Hold Call To Expedite Covid-19 Booster Dose Supply

Religious Conversions Create Conflicts In Society: RSS' Indresh Kumar

Legal Age For Women Marriage: Uttar Pradesh Khap Leaders Oppose Govt’s Move

Parliament: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned On Friday

Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from India

Karnataka Cong Leader's 'Enjoy Rape' Remark: 10 Times Politicians Shocked Us With Sexism

Karnataka Cong Leader's 'Enjoy Rape' Remark: 10 Times Politicians Shocked Us With Sexism

Omicron Covid-19: 10 More Cases Detected In Delhi; Toll Mounts To 20

Omicron Covid-19: 10 More Cases Detected In Delhi; Toll Mounts To 20

Teachers' Eligibility Test: Maharashtra Police Arrest State Examination Council Head For Malpractices

Teachers' Eligibility Test: Maharashtra Police Arrest State Examination Council Head For Malpractices

NCW Hits Out At Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar Over Rape Remark

NCW Hits Out At Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar Over Rape Remark

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening Shows Data

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening Shows Data

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / South Africa is witnessing its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections which is largely being seen due to the Omicron variant. While comparing the three recent waves, it can be clearly seen that the severity due to this variant is much lower than either Beta or Delta variants.

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Haima Deshpande / The fiasco of the OBC reservation in the local bodies in Maharashtra speaks volumes of the lack of coordination between the heavyweights in the cabinet.

ACT 2021, IND Vs PAK LIVE: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

ACT 2021, IND Vs PAK LIVE: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

Jayanta Oinam / A day after Vijay Diwas, India clash with Pakistan in a round-robin hockey league match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement