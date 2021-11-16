Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead
The police and the army in civvies came to Hyderpora locality at about 4:30 p.m and launched a cordon, according to eyewitnesses. | Representational Image

Trending

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T19:54:10+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 7:54 pm

While the police claim that four persons including a foreign militant, his local associate, an Over Ground Worker and a civilian, building owner, were killed in a security forces operation at Hyderpora, Srinagar on Monday evening, the families are describing the operation as staged and seeking the return of bodies of killed persons.

Saima Bhat, senior journalist, who is also the niece of the building owner Altaf Ahmad Bhat wrote a tweet to police: “You killed my innocent uncle Mohammad Altaf Bhat in cold-blooded murder In Hyderpora, you used him as a human shield and now saying he was “OGW”, return us his body.”

Altaf Ahmad Bhat, 43, was the owner of the building where the police claim the shootout took place.

“Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now. Imperative that a credible judicial enquiry is done to bring out the truth & put an end to this rampant culture of impunity,” tweeted former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The police claim Bhat was killed in a crossfire. “It is not sure whether a militant bullet or the bullets fired by forces hit him. Militants were carrying pistols and it would be clear after investigations whose bullet hit him,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said in a press conference.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

According to eyewitnesses at about 4:30 p.m. the police and the army in civvies came to Hyderpora locality and launched a cordon. One of the eyewitnesses said that the armed persons in civvies had a heated argument with the Central Reserve Police Personnel (CRPF) patrolling the highway as they presumed them as militants.

He said the uniformed men in civvies shouted at the CRPF personnel and told them they were from Army.

“Then all shopkeepers and salesmen were assembled at Royal Enfield showroom. We were around 40 persons. The police came there and took Altaf for a search and then after some time Altaf returned. He was smiling and had no inkling about the impending situation.

After a while he was again taken out and asked to call Dr Mudasir Gul who had already left his office. Altaf came back and in a while Mudasir Gul also came to the same showroom. Then Bhat was taken out along with Dr Mudasir Gul and another person. They didn’t return after that,” said one of the eyewitnesses Nazir Ahmad.

Altaf had around six shops on the ground floor of the building and the first floor of the building he had rented to Dr Mudasir Gul and another person who was running a computer shop from one of the rooms on the first floor.

“We don't have any hope of justice from this government. Our only request is they should hand over the body of our brother to us,” says Altaf’s elder brother Abdul Majid.

Altaf has two young daughters and a three-year-old son.

Her elder daughter has posted a video saying her father along with others was killed in cold blood. “His body had only a shirt on. But he had left in the morning in a jacket and other warm clothes. How shall I explain it to my brother. He is much younger than I am. He doesn’t know anything. He is so attached to his father and so am I. I asked the policemen uncle why did you kill my father? They were laughing shamelessly. How would I have responded to their shamelessness, " Daughter of Altaf Bhat said in a video.

Kumar claims Dr Mudasir Gul, who was living on rent in the building, had provided shelter to Pakistani militant Haider and his associate. “This way he was harbouring militants. Mudasir was also involved in ferrying Haider from the recent attack site of Jamalata Srinagar where a policeman was injured,” the IGP said, he was also involved in ferrying militants from South and North Kashmir areas.

Dr Mudasir Gul had rented Altaf’s building and he was running an office from there and was also involved in the real estate business. “My brother had an office in the building and was doing his work. Never ever police come to us for any inquiry. Police murdered my brother and we don't expect any justice from them. Now our request is that we should be given his body. We only want his body,” says his sister.

She said Gul left for office on Monday morning and he didn’t return in the evening. “We don’t need anything except his dead body. Please ask them to give us his dead body,” says his father-in-law. Mudasir has left behind his two children and aged parents.

About the third person killed in the alleged shootout, the IGP said he belonged to Ramban and was a militant associate. However, shopkeepers say his name was Aamir and he was first to be let off by the forces during the initial cordon.

They said later Aamir was called by the police from the nearby private health centre, Classic Hospital, where he would often go to have tea and then there was no trace of him.

They said they heard about his killing only in the morning. “I saw him in the Classic hospital. He was called by two policemen and after a few minutes we heard a few gunshots and later came to know that he has been killed,” says one of the employees of the hospital.

The IGP says Pakistani militant Haider was killed in the encounter as he was hiding in the building.

At the same time, people at the encounter said one person was running LITE IT solutions from the building and there is no trace of him since Monday evening. “If only four persons were killed, what happened to him,” said two of his friends who refused to identify themselves.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Srinagar Militants National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab

From Caste Certificates To Malnutrition Check-Ups, Jharkhand Rolls Out Biggest Public Service Campaign

Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Urge PM To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Ahead Of Gurupurab

Maharashtra Crematorium Gets New Lease On Life After Students Turn It Into Lush Garden

National Press Day: A Peek Into The Past Of Indian Media

West Bengal: Schools Resume Physical Classes After Nearly 20 Months

Pregnant Maharashtra Nurse Who Helped Deliver Over 5,000 Babies Dies During Own Delivery

Special Court Directs Accused On Bail To Share Google Maps Location To CBI Investigation Officer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Read More from Outlook

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Naseer A Ganai / Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement