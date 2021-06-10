Speculations Mount With Yogi Adityanath In Delhi To Meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi for a two-day visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid reports of dissent in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, Yogi is expected to meet Shah on Thursday, and PM Modi on Friday morning.

This comes in the backdrop of speculation that the BJP central leadership has concerns over the UP government‘s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Adityanath is coming to Delhi a day after Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader who comes from a well-known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh, left the party and joined the BJP.

His visit to the national capital assumes significance as the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh is going to polls early next year.

Earlier this month, BJP's general secretary BL Santhosh had visited the state to review the party's preparations for assembly elections due next year.

For the past few days, there have been reports of friction within the state unit which were escalated to the Centre. Earlier this month, BJP general secretary organisation BL Santhosh was in Uttar Pradesh to meet party leaders and ministers to hear their concerns as the state prepares for the 2022 assembly elections.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine