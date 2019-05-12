SIT Formed By Jammu And Kashmir Police To Probe Minor's Rape

﻿
An SIT comprising SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal, and a senior prosecuting officer has been constituted to investigate the entire case, SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik said.

12 May 2019
The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a minor girl in Bandipora district of the state, it said.

An SIT comprising sub-divisional police officer Sumbal, station house officer Sumbal, and senior prosecuting officer has been constituted to investigate the entire case, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bandipora, Rahul Malik said.

The police have already arrested a person identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir, accused of raping the three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The SSP said the age confirmation of the accused will be determined on the basis of scientific medical test to be conducted by a team of senior doctors.

PTI

