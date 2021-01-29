Shocking! Lured With Chocolate, 8-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted By Man In Odisha

In yet another shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl in a remote village in Odisha’s Balasore district was sexually assaulted by a youth.

The police have arrested the accused who is from Arjunpur village for sexually assaulting the girl. The minor was rescued by local villagers when she screamed for help, the officer said.

The youth allegedly took the girl to a nearby lonely place offering her some chocolate and tried to rape her. The girl was rescued from the place and admitted to Khaira hospital, police said.

The victim's family members have lodged a written complaint in the police station.

Khaira police station Inspector-in-Charge Subrat Behera said the culprit has been arrested and investigation started.

With PTI inputs

