Delhi Schools To Reopen On February 5 For Classes 9 And 11: Manish Sisodia

After Class 10 and 12, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 and 11 from February 5.



"Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents", announced Sisodia.

It has been made mandatory for the schools to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and students have been asked to bring permission slips from their parents if they wish to attend classes physically. Further, the government has not made physical attendance compulsory for students.

Schools all over India had been shut since March due to the pandemic. However, now the government has allowed schools in Delhi to reopen its doors for Classes 9 and 11.

In view of the board examinations, the government had earlier allowed the reopening of schools Class 10 and 12, saying that physical attendance is not compulsory. Therefore, schools for these classes remained open from January 18, following all Covid-19 guidelines and making parents' consent mandatory.

With PTI inputs

