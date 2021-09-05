School Principal Hangs Himself On Teachers’ Day In Gujarat, Accuses Colleagues Of ‘Torture’

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, a primary school principal allegedly committed suicide inside a classroom, the police said on Sunday.
According to the police, Ghanshyam Amrelia (47) was found hanging from a ceiling fan.
The police said based on the suicide note left behind, a case of abetment of suicide was lodged against two Taluka Primary Education Officers (TPEOs), a teacher of the deceased's school and the principal of another government primary school.
The handwritten suicide note, police said stated that these four people had tortured and harassed him mentally demanding money.(With PTI inputs)
