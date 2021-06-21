Sajad Lone Hopes Meet With PM May ‘Evolve Into Something Much Bigger’

J&K People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to hold talks with politicians from Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the upcoming meet would facilitate the return of democracy in the region.

Lone is one among the 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, who have been invited for talks with the PM on June 24 in Delhi.

Earlier today, Lone chaired a party meeting to discuss the upcoming meet with the PM. "In the meeting we discussed the overall political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir besides emphasizing the need for the political class to play a constructive role vis-à-vis ending the prevalent logjam and finding durable and democratic solutions to all the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir," People’s Conference spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said.

He further added that the party leaders insisted that Lone unequivocally convey the pain and suffering of the people of J&K to the PM during the upcoming meet. "The participants unanimously emphasized the need to script a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K to address the aspirations of the people of the region,” Mir said.

Emphasising on the need for institutional dialogue, Mir said, “There is a lot of pain and suffering prevalent in J&K. There are many harsh ground realities that the Prime Minister should be aware of. We feel that we must inform the PM about it. We believe that as political workers we are duty-bound to facilitate movement towards restoration of democracy and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Post August 5, 2019, there is a dire need for scripting a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K to address the aspirations of the people here.”

