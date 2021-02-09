February 09, 2021
Corona
Actor Deep Sidhu Arrested For Instigating Violence During Farmers' Stir On Republic Day

Deep Sidhu, accused in January 26 Red Fort incident, has been arrested by Special Cell, says Delhi Police.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 February 2021
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police on Tuesday on charges of instigating violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Several teams of the Delhi police's crime branch have been searching for Sidhu after several farmers accused him of playing a role in the violence at the Red Fort on January 26.

A day after the violence on January 26, Sidhu had uploaded a Facebook video saying the incident should not be given any communal colour nor the protesters dubbed as fundamentalists or hardliners.

The Delhi police had also announced a monetary reward for anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Sidhu, who has been named as an accused in the violence that unfolded after farmers took out a tractor rally on Republic Day.

