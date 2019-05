Re-Polling In 13 Booths In Tamil Nadu On May 19: Election Commission

Also Read EC Declares 'Void' Voting At 168 Polling Booths in Tripura West Seat

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced conducting repolling in 13 polling

stations in Tamil Nadu, where the Lok Sabha elections were held on April 18.

The repolling in Dharmapuri, Tiruvallur, Theni and Erode will be held on May 19, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters.

"ECI has informed about repoll in 13 polling stations in Tamil Nadu. It will be conducted on May 19," he said. The re-polling will be held in eight polling stations in Dharmapuri, two in Theni and one each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Erode, he said.

Earlier, the CEO had recommended repolling in Dharmapuri following alleged irregularities.

He said on Wednesday that clearances had been done 'incorrectly' after mock poll for EVM and VVPAT in 46 RPT 46 places which had been reported to the ECI.

The ECI had subsequently taken the decision on repolling. The Commission's move also comes amidst the Opposition objecting to shifting of EVMs from Coimbatore to Theni Erode last night, though the CEO clarified that it was 'normal', keeping in mind the requirements in case of a

repolling.

(PTI)