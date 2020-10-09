Rajasthan: 50-Year-Old Priest Set Ablaze After Dispute With Land Mafias

Six people in Rajasthan's Karauli district have mercilessly set a 50-year old priest on fire after a heated temple land dispute. The temple priest resisted the land mafias attempt to encroach upon his land. After the inflamed argument, the mafia gang sprinkled petrol and set the fence on fire, in which the priest was also severely injured. He succumbed to burn injuries and died yesterday late evening in a hospital.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje took to twitter about the incident and condemned the heinous crime. She said in a Hindi tweet that no criticism can measure the depth of the heinous crime in which a priest was set ablaze.

She also expressed her concern about the rising crime rate in the state. 'No one is safe, whether it's dalit, women, traders, kids, senior citizens.' She further said that the Congress government is required to wake up from its sleep and grant justice to the families with strict punishment to the accused.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine