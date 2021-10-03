Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Congress Crisis: DGP Appointment To Be Finalised After Talks With Sidhu, Says CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charjeet Singh Channi said the state government was awaiting a panel from the Centre regarding three names finalized for the post of DGP.

Punjab Congress Crisis: DGP Appointment To Be Finalised After Talks With Sidhu, Says CM Channi
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (left) and PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Punjab Congress Crisis: DGP Appointment To Be Finalised After Talks With Sidhu, Says CM Channi
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T18:08:38+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 6:08 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the new DGP would be appointed as per the law as the state government has already forwarded the panel of all senior police officers with 30 years of experience to the Centre. Thereafter, the name of DGP would be finalized after consultation with PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu, all Ministers and MLAs.

The statement came after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu again demanded a replacement of Punjab's police chief and advocate general on Sunday, saying otherwise the ruling party in the state will suffer a loss of face.

Channi said the state government was now awaiting a panel from the Centre regarding three names finalized for the post of DGP. The Chief Minister was addressing the media on the sidelines of the state-level function of debt waiver scheme for farm labourers and landless farmers and launch of the pilot project of drone technology for mapping of rural properties under Mission Lal Lakir.

Related Stories

Sidhu Reiterates Demand To Remove Punjab Police Chief, Advocate General

Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says He Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

Punjab CM Channi Reaches Out To Sidhu, Offers Dialogue To Resolve Issues

Channi further said that the state government is functioning with dedication, sincerity and honesty and that ensuring transparency would be the topmost priority of the administration. He, however, said that organizational work is being looked after by PPCC President and a committee has been constituted for better coordination between the government and the party.

On the issue of retiring the government employees above 58 years, Channi said any employee who has attained the age of over 58 years would not be allowed to serve anymore so that the youth could be given chance for government jobs.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Tags

Harish Manav Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Punjab Congress crisis Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Palghar's Famed Wada Kolam Rice Gets GI Tag

Palghar's Famed Wada Kolam Rice Gets GI Tag

TMC, Two New Regional Parties To Make Goa Assembly Polls A Multi-Party Affair

TMC Spent Rs 154 Crore On Campaigning Ahead Of State Elections This Year

Sidhu Reiterates Demand To Remove Punjab Police Chief, Advocate General

Didigiri: Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhawanipur Bypoll With Record Margin Of 58,000 Votes

Govt Helpline For Elderly Receives 3.39 Lakh Calls Since May, Highest From UP

West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee Leads In Bahawanipur, TMC Ahead In Two Murshidabad Seats

Delhi To Get Rs 18 Crore As 'Green Funds' Under NCAP To Mitigate Air Pollution

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from India

India Records 22,842 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases In Country Lowest In 199 Days

India Records 22,842 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases In Country Lowest In 199 Days

NCB Busts Rave Party Aboard Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship, 10 Persons Detained

NCB Busts Rave Party Aboard Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship, 10 Persons Detained

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Read More from Outlook

NCB Arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Mumbai Drugs Case

NCB Arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

The Murky World Of Mumbai’s 'Coke Daddies': Aryan Khan Is Only A Tip Of The Iceberg

The Murky World Of Mumbai’s 'Coke Daddies': Aryan Khan Is Only A Tip Of The Iceberg

Lachmi Deb Roy / Drugs are common not only in Bollywood parties and among star kids, but in most high-profile parties.

IPL, RCB vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bangalore Close In On Playoff Berth

IPL, RCB vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bangalore Close In On Playoff Berth

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs PBKS in Sharjah. Punjab Kings must win to remain in contention for a last-four berth

Didigiri: Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhawanipur Bypoll With Record Margin Of 58,000 Votes

Didigiri: Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhawanipur Bypoll With Record Margin Of 58,000 Votes

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The West Bengal CM beat the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal after 21 rounds of counting on Sunday. Her winning margin was 54,213 in 2011 and 25,301 in 2016.

Advertisement