Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the new DGP would be appointed as per the law as the state government has already forwarded the panel of all senior police officers with 30 years of experience to the Centre. Thereafter, the name of DGP would be finalized after consultation with PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu, all Ministers and MLAs.

The statement came after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu again demanded a replacement of Punjab's police chief and advocate general on Sunday, saying otherwise the ruling party in the state will suffer a loss of face.

Channi said the state government was now awaiting a panel from the Centre regarding three names finalized for the post of DGP. The Chief Minister was addressing the media on the sidelines of the state-level function of debt waiver scheme for farm labourers and landless farmers and launch of the pilot project of drone technology for mapping of rural properties under Mission Lal Lakir.

Channi further said that the state government is functioning with dedication, sincerity and honesty and that ensuring transparency would be the topmost priority of the administration. He, however, said that organizational work is being looked after by PPCC President and a committee has been constituted for better coordination between the government and the party.

On the issue of retiring the government employees above 58 years, Channi said any employee who has attained the age of over 58 years would not be allowed to serve anymore so that the youth could be given chance for government jobs.