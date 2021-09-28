Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Punjab Cabinet Allocation: CM Keeps Vigilance, Power, Mining; Deputy CM Randhawa Gets Home

Razia Sultana has been allotted the portfolios of Water Supply & Sanitation, Social Security, Women & Child Development and Printing & Stationery.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi | PTI Photo

2021-09-28T13:40:04+05:30
Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 1:40 pm

 On the advice and recommendation of Chief Minister  Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday allotted portfolios to the newly inducted ministers of the state.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, CM Charanjit Singh Channi would hold the portfolios of Personnel, Vigilance, General Administration, Justice, Legal & Legislative Affairs, Information & Public Relations, Environment, Mining and Geology, Civil Aviation, Excise, Investment Promotion, Hospitality, Power and Tourism & Cultural Affairs. However, the portfolio, if any, not allotted to any of the Ministers shall vest with the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been assigned the portfolios of Home Affairs, Cooperation and Jails. Likewise, Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni has been allotted the portfolios of Health & Family Welfare, Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters.

Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra has been given the portfolios of Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs, Elections and Removal of Grievances. Similarly, Cabinet Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has been assigned the departments of Finance, Taxation, Governance Reforms, Planning and Programme Implementation.

Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has been given the charge of Rural Development & Panchayats, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development. Aruna Chaudhary has been assigned the portfolios of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management. Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been allotted the portfolios of Water Resources and Housing & Urban Development. Rana Gurjeet Singh has been allotted the departments of Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation & Training, Horticulture and Soil & Water Conservation.

Razia Sultana has been allotted the portfolios of Water Supply & Sanitation, Social Security, Women & Child Development and Printing & Stationery. Vijay Inder Singla has been given the charge of Public Works and Administrative Reforms.  Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been allotted the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Randeep Singh Nabha has given the charge of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing. Raj Kumar Verka has been given the portfolios of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, New and Renewable Energy Sources and Medical Education & Research. Sangat Singh Gilzian has been allotted the portfolios of Forests, Wild Life and Labour. Pargat Singh has been given the charge of School Education, Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and NRI Affairs. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been given the charge of Transport and Gurkirat Singh Kotli has been assigned the departments of Industries and Commerce, Information Technology and Science & Technology.

