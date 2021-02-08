Pregnant Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Son In Kerala To 'Please' God; Held

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old madrassa teacher allegedly killed her six-year-old son by slitting his throat early on Sunday at her house in Kerala’s Poolakkad, to appease god through a sacrificial offering, police said.

Shahida, who is pregnant, called the 112 emergency control room in Palakkad between 3 and 4 am on Sunday and told the police that she had sacrificed her son to 'please Allah'.

When a team of policemen reached her house, she received them at the gate. She had an injury on her hand. The police found the child in the bathroom in a pool of blood, and his throat was slit and his legs were tied.

She was taken into custody, they said. The incident took place at 4 am. The victim, the youngest of the woman's three sons, was sleeping with her. She woke him up and took him to the washroom and tied up his legs before killing the boy.

Her husband, a Gulf returnee, was asleep in another room with their two other sons

Earlier on January 24, a couple from Andhra Pradesh killed their daughters using dumbbells. The heart-wrenching incident took place in Madanapalle town of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

During the initial probe, the Andhra couple claimed that their daughters would come alive after the sunrise. They said "Kalyuga" will end and "Satyuga" will start from Monday (January 25).

Following their arrest, neighbours told police that the couple had been behaving strangely during Covid-19 lockdown and particularly on Sunday night. They had alerted police after strange noises and cries were heard from the house.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine