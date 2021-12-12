Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Claims India Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender

PM Modi's twitter handle: The PMO said the matter was escalated to Twitter and PM Modi's Twitter account was immediately secured.

PM Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Claims India Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo

Trending

PM Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Claims India Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T09:55:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 9:55 am

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly compromised on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's Office later said the PM Modi's Twitter account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

The hackers put out a tweet from PM Modi's handle claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender".

Related Stories

What World Political Leaders Think About Crypto; Modi to Take Final Call in India

PM Modi Says Cryptocurrencies Should Empower Democracy, Not Undermine it; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," it said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The tweet, after Modi's personal handle was hacked, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up.

The future has come today, it said.

Many users immediately pointed out that the account seems to have been hacked.

India, it may be noted, has taken a tough stand on cryptocurrencies.

The government is likely to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies and has expressed concerns that they may be used for luring investors with misleading claims and for funding terror activities.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Prime Minister PMO - Prime Minister's Office Twitter Cyber Security-Hacking etc National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

How Himachal HC Keeps Pendency Under Check By Working Overtime During Covid-19 Pandemic

Punjab Moves Supreme Court Over BSF’s Extended Border Jurisdiction

Himachal Pradesh: Ahead Of Upcoming Polls, Jai Ram Thakur Govt Brings In ‘Lokayukta’ Bill

Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Says PAGD Intact, On Job

Afghanistan: India Extends Humanitarian Assistance To Taliban Ruled Region

Farmers At Delhi Border Head Back Home To Rousing Reception

Tripura Govt ‘Flaunts’ Kolkata Flyover Image; Triggers Row

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Awards 2021

S Sivadas, Deepa Balsavar Win Big Little Book Awards 2021

Sedition Law: Congress’s P Chidambaram And BJP’s Kiren Rijiju Engage In ‘War Of Words’

Sedition Law: Congress’s P Chidambaram And BJP’s Kiren Rijiju Engage In ‘War Of Words’

PM Modi Inaugurates Saryu Canal Project, Takes A Dig At Samajwadi Party In Poll-Bound UP

PM Modi Inaugurates Saryu Canal Project, Takes A Dig At Samajwadi Party In Poll-Bound UP

Covid-19 Positivity Rate Rise: Centre Urges States To Strengthen Guard

Covid-19 Positivity Rate Rise: Centre Urges States To Strengthen Guard

Read More from Outlook

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Giridhar Jha / On the latest list of the world’s most polluted cities released by IQAir, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Patna are in the 28th and 32nd position, while Gaya and Hajipur also figure in the top 100.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement