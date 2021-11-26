Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Extortion Case: Param Bir Singh Appears Before Thane Police To Join Probe

Thane police registered the extortion case against Singh and 28 others, including six police officers, on the basis of a complaint lodged by builder Ketan Tanna in July this year.

Extortion Case: Param Bir Singh Appears Before Thane Police To Join Probe
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh | PTI

Extortion Case: Param Bir Singh Appears Before Thane Police To Join Probe
2021-11-26T12:12:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:12 pm

In connection to the investigation into an extortion case registered against him, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday appeared before the police officials in neighbouring Thane, said the sources.

According to them,  Singh reached the Thane Nagar police station along with his lawyer around 10.30 am zonal  DCP Avinash Ambure was present at the police station.

Sources have also added that the probe team is likely to record his statement. 

Thane police registered the extortion case against Singh and 28 others, including six police officers, on the basis of a complaint lodged by builder Ketan Tanna in July this year. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh in the case.

Singh, who was recently declared an absconder by a court, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday after remaining incommunicado for several months. After his arrival, he was questioned for seven hours by the Mumbai police's crime branch in a separate extortion case.

Singh is facing a total of five extortion cases in Maharashtra.

He had been shunted out as Mumbai's top cop earlier this year after police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The Supreme Court granted Singh protection from arrest a few days ago. 

(With PTI Inputs)

