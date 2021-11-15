Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Padma Vibhushan Awardee Historian Babasaheb Purandare Dies At Age Of 99

Balwant Moreshware Purandare, also known as Babasaheb Purandare, a 99 year old Padma Vibushan awardee historian died at a Pune hospital on Monday.

Padma Vibhushan Awardee Historian Babasaheb Purandare Dies At Age Of 99
Babasaheb Purandare | Twitter

Trending

Padma Vibhushan Awardee Historian Babasaheb Purandare Dies At Age Of 99
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T08:54:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 8:54 am

Noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness, a doctor said.

Purandare (99), an authority on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago and was admitted to the city’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital where he died.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia owing to advanced age and was on ventilator support in the hospital’s intensive care unit. His health deteriorated on Sunday and he had been in an extremely critical condition since then, the doctor said.

On Sunday, the historian’s declining health sparked rumours of his death in a section of the vernacular media and a number of local news portals.

Known by his moniker ‘Shiv Shahir’ (literally Shivaji’s bard), Purandare was considered one of the pre-eminent authorities on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Raja Shivchhatrapati, Purandare’s popular two-part, 900-page magnum opus on Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi, was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households, going through numerous reprints over decades.

Purandare had also conceived and directed the theatrical history extravaganza on Shivaji Maharaj’s life titled Jaanta Raja in the mid-1980s.

Earlier this year, tributes had flown in from across the political spectrum on the occasion of the historian having completed 99 years, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Purandare via a video message.

“Babasaheb’s work is inspirational. I visited Pune to see Babasaheb’s play ‘Janata Raja’, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Even when Babasaheb used to visit Ahmedabad I used to attend his programmes,” Modi had said.

Purandare, born on July 29, 1922, was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award in 2019.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Pune National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

YouTuber Gauravzone Arrested For Shooting Video At Secluded Holy Place In Vrindavan

YouTuber Gauravzone Arrested For Shooting Video At Secluded Holy Place In Vrindavan

Tripura Violence: EGI, IWPC Condemn Detention Of 2 Female Journalists

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

After Delhi, Haryana Closes Schools In NCR Districts Due To Pollution

Punjab BJP Leaders Urge PM Modi To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor By Gurupurab

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Daughter Indira to Pune, Shantiniketan To Fathom Diverse India

Akhilesh Yadav Retaliates Over Amit Shah's ‘JAM’ Remark, Says BJP Stands For Arrogance, Lies, Inflation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Advertisement

More from India

Four Indians Killed In Southern Nepal As Vehicle Crashes Into Pond

Four Indians Killed In Southern Nepal As Vehicle Crashes Into Pond

How Jawaharlal Nehru Understood India’s Past

How Jawaharlal Nehru Understood India’s Past

LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures 17 In Delhi, No Casualty Reported

LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures 17 In Delhi, No Casualty Reported

BJP President J P Nadda Quizzes Two Himachal Ministers On Mandi Bypoll Jolt In Delhi

BJP President J P Nadda Quizzes Two Himachal Ministers On Mandi Bypoll Jolt In Delhi

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Sharmila Bhowmick / Centre For Science and Environment (CSE) tells Outlook, unless the government builds infrastructure, winter pollution issue in Delhi will remain a constant, annual problem.

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Indira to Shantiniketan, Pune To Fathom Diverse India

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Indira to Shantiniketan, Pune To Fathom Diverse India

Vikas Pathak / The context: the Lok Sabha was discussing the linguistic reorganization of states, and even as he backed the principle, Nehru cautioned members against linguistic chauvinism.

T20 World Cup: Warner, Marsh Steer Australia To Maiden Title

T20 World Cup: Warner, Marsh Steer Australia To Maiden Title

Koushik Paul / Chasing New Zealand's 172/4, half-centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh saw Australia romp home with seven balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Naseer Ganai / The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

Advertisement