Old Woman Screams Like A Kid While Getting Injected, Video Goes Viral

Many people are scared of injections but everyone has to get injected at some point in life. While for some it’s no biggie, for others it could be a nightmare.
People assume only kids are scared of injections but that’s incorrect. A video of an old woman getting injected has surfaced on internet that has got everyone amused.
The viral video shows some nurses trying to give an injection to the old woman but it is the old woman’s defiance that has caught everyone’s attention.
In the video, some nurses are seen holding the old woman while others give her the injection. As soon as the nurses get the syringe close to the old woman, she starts screaming like a kid.
View this post on Instagram
The video has garnered more than 25 lakh views in a short time.
