Nutrition Tips For You: Benefits Of Green Coffee Beans For Weight Loss

Green coffee beans are unroasted, so the antioxidant properties are better than in black coffee.

Green coffee aids rapid fat loss, helps in boosting metabolism and is also beneficial in reducing bad cholesterol levels. It’s a boon for losing weight. Drinking green coffee is also good for skin rejuvenation and for stronger hair. So, if you’re thinking of going on a weight loss journey, please check the following benefits of green coffee.

Boosts metabolism: Green coffee beans contain chlorogenic acid which is also referred to as a metabolism booster, an antioxidant. It helps in reducing the excessive release of glucose from the liver into the blood. During this process, our body starts to burn stored fat cells and turn to glucose reserves to fulfil energy requirements. Hence, drinking green coffee raises our body's fat burning capacity, which in turn reduces weight. It has also been concluded through several studies that chlorogenic acid antioxidants found in green coffee may prevent the proliferation of four kinds of cancer cells, suggesting that green coffee bean extract may even help to prevent cancer.

In a study, a group of 30 overweight individuals was divided into two groups: one group consumed green coffee bean extract, while the other drank regular instant coffee. At the end of 12 weeks, the group consuming green coffee bean extract lost on average 11.9 pounds (5.4kg) and dropped 3.6% body fat. The group consuming plain instant coffee lost on average 3.7 pounds (1.7 kg) and dropped just 0.7% body fat.

Helps in suppressing appetite: The biggest hurdle in any weight loss journey is to kill your frequent hunger pangs. Green coffee is known to be an effective appetite suppressor. Drinking green coffee helps in controlling frequent cravings and you can get rid of extra body weight. And it works well on hunger hormones.

A natural detoxifier: Green coffee beans are also considered as natural detoxifiers. They act as natural diuretics and cleanse toxins from the body and make it free from extra salts, fats and bad cholesterol. When your body gets properly detoxified, it functions properly and aids your overall health by good metabolism.

Improves Energy Levels, Focus and Mood: Caffeine has significant effects on the psychomotor and cognitive performance, psychological well-being, blood pressure, and athletic performance. Other studies conclude that caffeine is capable of altering attention, alertness, motivation and reaction times.

Anti-Aging Properties: Green coffee extract holds many antioxidants which slows down the effects of aging. The high content of chlorogenic acid present reduces redness associated with excessive sunlight exposure. It limits photo damage, decreases skin roughness and wrinkle formation.

Normalizes blood sugar: It also helps in lowering the inflammation which has positive effects on blood sugar levels. In fact, green coffee is shown to reduce fat accumulation.

There are certain conditions in which Green coffee might not be suitable for you. Before you start consuming please contact your health professional for individual guidance.

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.