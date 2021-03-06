March 06, 2021
Corona
Noted Kannada Poet N S Lakshminarayana Bhatta Passes Away At 84

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the passing away of Bhatta and said Kannada literary world has lost one of its stars.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Kannada Poet N S Lakshminarayana
Twitter/ Chetana Belagere
Noted Kannada poet, critic, and translator N S Lakshminarayana Bhatta passed away early on Saturday at the age of 84 due to old-age health complications.

According to family sources, the 84-year-old was suffering from age-related ailments. 

Popularly known as 'NSL' in Kannada literary world, he was born in 1936 in Shivamogga district.

Bhatta has been household name through his bhavageetes (lyrical poems), and is known for his contribution of modern Kannada poetry, critical works and translations.

He had translated about 50 of William Shakespeare sonnets, the poetry of T S Elliot and works of poet Yeats into Kannada.

A recipient of Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award and Kannada Rajyotsava Award among others, his popular works include "Thaye ninna madilali".

He served as Professor at Bengaluru university, and is revered for popularizing the works of saint-poet Shishunala Sharif.

Bhatta is survived by wife and two children, sources said adding that his last rites will be performed later in the day.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the passing away of Bhatta and said Kannada literary world has lost one of its stars.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy condoling Bhatta's death, remembered his works on songs or poetry for children.

