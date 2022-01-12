Noida: COVID-19 Officer Aims To Make Available 24-Hr Doctor Consultation For Patients

Gautam Buddh Nagar's nodal officer for COVID-19 Narendra Bhooshan instructed concerned officials to ensure 24-hour telephonic consultation facility for patients with doctors, amid a spurt in cases in the district.

The senior IAS officer also called for providing at least two medicine kits to each of the monitoring committees that have been activated at sector and village levels in the district, according to an official statement.

The directions were issued after Bhooshan visited Gautam Buddh Nagar's Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC) located in Sector 127 of Noida and reviewed the preparedness against the viral outbreak.

Related Stories Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

"He inspected the facilities at the ICCC and spoke to the staff and officials present there. He spoke to some patients in home isolation over the ICCC helpline number – 18004192211," the statement read.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, a western Uttar Pradesh city adjoining Delhi, Wednesday logged 1,992 new coronavirus infections that pushed its tally of active cases to 9,300 – the highest in the state, official data showed.

( With PTI Inputs)