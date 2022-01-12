Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Noida: COVID-19 Officer Aims To Make Available 24-Hr Doctor Consultation For Patients

The district nodal officer for COVID-19 directed the officials to ensure 24-hour telephonic consultation facility for patients with doctors.

2022-01-12T19:59:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 7:59 pm

Gautam Buddh Nagar's nodal officer for COVID-19 Narendra Bhooshan instructed concerned officials to ensure 24-hour telephonic consultation facility for patients with doctors, amid a spurt in cases in the district.

The senior IAS officer also called for providing at least two medicine kits to each of the monitoring committees that have been activated at sector and village levels in the district, according to an official statement.

The directions were issued after Bhooshan visited Gautam Buddh Nagar's Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC) located in Sector 127 of Noida and reviewed the preparedness against the viral outbreak.

( With PTI Inputs)

