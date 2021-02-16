Netizens Fume As Rihanna Shares Topless Picture Wearing Ganesha Necklace

February 16, 2021
Corona
Have a look at how the internet reacted to Rihanna's latest upload on Twitter

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
Days after facing a backlash by many for her tweet about the ongoing farmers' protests, pop icon Rihanna has stirred another controversy after sharing a topless picture wearing a Lord Ganesha pendant.

The picture has been shared by the actor on her Twitter account and is being criticised by many people, including BJP leader Ram Kadam. Netizens are accusing the pop icon of hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu gods.

Reacting to the pop singer’s post BJP leader Ram Kadam accused Rihanna of “mocking” Hindu gods.

Many other Twitterattis also expressed shock.

