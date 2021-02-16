Netizens Fume As Rihanna Shares Topless Picture Wearing Ganesha Necklace

Days after facing a backlash by many for her tweet about the ongoing farmers' protests, pop icon Rihanna has stirred another controversy after sharing a topless picture wearing a Lord Ganesha pendant.

The picture has been shared by the actor on her Twitter account and is being criticised by many people, including BJP leader Ram Kadam. Netizens are accusing the pop icon of hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu gods.

when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021

Reacting to the pop singer’s post BJP leader Ram Kadam accused Rihanna of “mocking” Hindu gods.

It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL — Ram Kadam - à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¦à¤® (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021

Many other Twitterattis also expressed shock.

Disrespecting one's religion doesn't makes you a better person @rihanna, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in Hinduism.@Twitter @jack this post is disrespectful for Hindus please remove it. https://t.co/36UuO1d0Xj — Chirag (@igot10on10) February 16, 2021

I am a Muslim but as an Indian and Maharashtrian I love Lord Ganesha ji - sorry this misuse of Ganesha ji image hurts my feelings & sentiments - will Rihanna Backers in India accept this also? #GaneshaInsulted pic.twitter.com/ueHOS9UMZF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 16, 2021

