MP Bypoll Results: BJP Registers Lead Over Congress In Early Trends

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 14 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which by-elections were held while the Congress is ahead in five seats, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in one seat.

BJP candidates are leading in 14 seats by a margin ranging from 96 to 5,668 votes, while the Congress contestants are ahead in Hatpipalya, Sumaoli, Ambah, Dimni, and Biora constituencies.

BSP's Ram Prakash Rajoriya is leading by 2,178 votes from Morena, as per the Election Commission data.

BJP's Tulsiram Silawat is leading from Sanver, while Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is ahead in Badnawar, Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, Narayan Singh Pawar from Biora, Hardeep Singh Dung from Suwasara, and Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashok Nagar against their rivals from the Congress.

BJP candidates Mahendra Singh Sisodia is leading in Bamori, Bisahulal Singh in Anuppur, Pradyumna Singh Lodhi in Bada Malhara, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar in Nepanagar, and Govind Singh Rajput in Surkhi.

Congress' Vipin Wankhede, Rajendra Singh Baghel, and Ajab Singh Kushwaha are ahead against their challengers from the BJP in Agar, Hatpipalya and Sumaoli constituencies, respectively.

BJP candidates are ahead in Badnawar, Mungaoli, Suwasara, Ashok Nagar, Bamori, Anuppur, Bada Malhara, Nepanagar, Surkhi, Gohad, Sanchi, Agar, and Mandhata.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

The counting began at 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an election official said.

