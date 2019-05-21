At Amit Shah's 'Thanksgiving' Dinner To NDA Allies, PM Modi Says 'People Fought These Lok Sabha Polls'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday equated his campaign for the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls to a pilgrimage, saying it wasn't just the party but even people fought these elections.

At a meeting at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Modi thanked his ministers for their work, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters.

"I have seen many elections but this one was beyond politics. The public was fighting them. I have campaigned in assembly elections and undertaken political tours for the party in different elections. When I toured during these polls, it seemed that I was on a pilgrimage," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

He met union ministers from the BJP as well as allies at the meeting- called 'Aabhar milan' (expressing gratitude)- hosted by party president Amit Shah.

Shah also later hosted a dinner for party leaders and allies.

The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for "their service to the nation" ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election on May 23, following which a new government will assume charge.

Later in a tweet, Shah said, "I congratulate Team Modi Sarkar for their hard work and remarkable achievements in the last 5 years. Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

I congratulate Team Modi Sarkar for their hard work and remarkable achievements in the last 5 years.



Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.



Sharing pictures of Aabhar Milan of Union Council of Ministers at BJP HQ, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/X2sgvJjJ5c — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2019

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, J P Nadda and Prakash Javadekar were among the key leaders from the BJP at the meeting.

Some ministers from BJP allies, including Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Akali Dal and Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal, also attended the meeting.

In the dinner meeting, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, besides other allies were present.

The saffron camp has expressed confidence that the NDA will emerge victorious, with the exit polls, too, forecasting a return of the Modi government.

(With PTI Inputs)