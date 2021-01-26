Miscreants Snatch Food Packet From Swiggy Delivery Boy; User Asks 'Noida Mei Ye Sab Hota Hai?'

In a bizarre incident, a Swiggy delivery boy had to cancel the order of a Noida user when miscreants allegedly snatched the food packet from him. Later, the customer care of Swiggy apologised to the user and informed her that the delivery boy was also beaten badly by miscreants.

The incident came into limelight when a user named Chayanika Das took to Twitter and asked if snatching is a common practice in Noida? She also shared a screenshot of the text received from Swiggy customer care to apologise for the incident.

The text read, “I’m sorry that we couldn’t deliver your order as the order was snatched by some others. I understand that this might be upsetting. I’ll go ahead and cancel this order for you. Request you to place a fresh order from any other restaurant.” Within hours, her tweet garnered thousands of likes and different reactions.

— Chayanika Das (@daschayanikaa) January 23, 2021

Twitteratis posted several hilarious comments since the incident surfaced on the internet. While some just took it in a fun way, others foresee the incident as discomforting and urged the Uttar Pradesh authorities to look for safety.

Here is a glimpse of the reactions:

Delhi waale Noida se order kyun mangwa rahe hain ?? — The Roar (@RagingPhoneix) January 23, 2021

Happens everywhere. Criminals know they have cash and are easy to spot with their Swiggy/Zomato jackets... hence easy targets for mugging. — Sujay (@sujaychoubey) January 24, 2021

— Sameer Phal (@HereticGoan) January 24, 2021

Ye Noida/Ghaziabad me hi hota hai — Akarsh (@AkarshSatija) January 24, 2021

— Neeraj Kumar (@neerajkumar700) January 25, 2021

