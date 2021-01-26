January 26, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Miscreants Snatch Food Packet From Swiggy Delivery Boy; User Asks 'Noida Mei Ye Sab Hota Hai?'

Miscreants Snatch Food Packet From Swiggy Delivery Boy; User Asks 'Noida Mei Ye Sab Hota Hai?'

The customer care of Swiggy apologised to the user and informed her that the delivery boy was also beaten badly by miscreants.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Miscreants Snatch Food Packet From Swiggy Delivery Boy; User Asks 'Noida Mei Ye Sab Hota Hai?'
Representational Image
PTI photo
Miscreants Snatch Food Packet From Swiggy Delivery Boy; User Asks 'Noida Mei Ye Sab Hota Hai?'
outlookindia.com
2021-01-26T13:59:27+05:30

In a bizarre incident, a Swiggy delivery boy had to cancel the order of a Noida user when miscreants allegedly snatched the food packet from him. Later, the customer care of Swiggy apologised to the user and informed her that the delivery boy was also beaten badly by miscreants.

The incident came into limelight when a user named Chayanika Das took to Twitter and asked if snatching is a common practice in Noida? She also shared a screenshot of the text received from Swiggy customer care to apologise for the incident.

The text read, “I’m sorry that we couldn’t deliver your order as the order was snatched by some others. I understand that this might be upsetting. I’ll go ahead and cancel this order for you. Request you to place a fresh order from any other restaurant.” Within hours, her tweet garnered thousands of likes and different reactions.

Twitteratis posted several hilarious comments since the incident surfaced on the internet. While some just took it in a fun way, others foresee the incident as discomforting and urged the Uttar Pradesh authorities to look for safety.

Here is a glimpse of the reactions:

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Air Power: Rafale Aircraft Makes Stunning Debut On Republic Day Flypast

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Greater Noida Noida Crime National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos