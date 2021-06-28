Mild Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was reported in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Monday, officials said.

According to the District Disaster Management, the quake occurred at 12.19 pm and mild tremors were felt in Pithoragarh, Kanda and Bageshwar.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km and its epicentre was in Pithoragarh district, officials said.

At the time of filing this report, there was no information of any damages caused.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine