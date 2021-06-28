June 28, 2021
Mild Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

According to the District Disaster Management, the quake occurred at 12.19 pm and mild tremors were felt in Pithoragarh, Kanda and Bageshwar.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:36 pm
Mild Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in in Pithoragarh district today
Mild Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was reported in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Monday, officials said.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km and its epicentre was in Pithoragarh district, officials said.

At the time of filing this report, there was no information of any damages caused.

(With PTI inputs)

