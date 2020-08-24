August 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Metro Train Services Likely To Resume From September 1; Reopening Of Schools Unlikely: Officials

Metro Train Services Likely To Resume From September 1; Reopening Of Schools Unlikely: Officials

Metro rail services may be allowed from September 1 when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins, but schools and colleges will not reopen immediately, an official said.

PTI 24 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Metro Train Services Likely To Resume From September 1; Reopening Of Schools Unlikely: Officials
File photo
Metro Train Services Likely To Resume From September 1; Reopening Of Schools Unlikely: Officials
outlookindia.com
2020-08-24T17:53:58+05:30

Metro train services may be allowed in the 'Unlock 4' phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges are unlikely to reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday.

Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sell liquor over the counter for take away.

Metro rail services may be allowed from September 1 when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins, but schools and colleges will not reopen immediately, an official said.

Metro services were suspended in late March to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 31 lakh people in the country so far.

Next Story >>

Social Media Needs New, Transparent Rulebook For Moderation

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI COVID-19 Coronavirus Metro National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×