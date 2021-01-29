Meet 81-Year-Old Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi Who Is Treating Poor Free Of Cost

Setting an example of humanity, Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi from Odisha’s Ganjam district is treating the poor absolutely for free of cost. The 81-year-old doctor has been awarded the Padma Shri this year for his selfless work.

According to The New Indian Express, Dr Pathi was born on August 1, 1939, in Sukunda village near Berhampur. He is a well-known orthopaedic surgeon who is famous for his work in Odisha's tribal areas.

He finished his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack before going to England to do his MS. In 1972, he went to England as a Common Wealth Medical Fellow and worked at Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, Liverpool and Birmingham.

After a good life abroad, he decided to come back to Odisha and then worked in VIMSAR, Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. After he retired, he returned to his home village and began helping the poor for free. For over 30 years, he has been conducting bone marrow tests of the underprivileged.

“The Padma Shri award is special for me. I am very happy to get the prestigious award this year,” he said.

