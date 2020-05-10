May 10, 2020
Poshan
Medium-intensity Earthquake Hits Delhi; No Report Of Loss Of Life

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 1.45 pm at a depth of five kilometres.

PTI 10 May 2020
Representational Image
File Photo
A medium-intensity earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Delhi on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

