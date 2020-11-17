November 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  May Close Delhi Markets Turning Into Covid-19 Hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal

May Close Delhi Markets Turning Into Covid-19 Hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre and all agencies are making 'double efforts' to control the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

PTI 17 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
May Close Delhi Markets Turning Into Covid-19 Hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
PTI
May Close Delhi Markets Turning Into Covid-19 Hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2020-11-17T13:04:48+05:30

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in those market areas which may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots and decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions against the earlier limit of 200.

He said the Centre and all agencies are making "double efforts" to control the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

"We are sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also thanked the central government for helping people of Delhi in "such difficult times" and appealed to Delhiites with folded hands to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rain, Stronger Winds Help Clean Up Delhi's Air, AQI In 'Moderate' Category

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Arvind Kejriwal Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos