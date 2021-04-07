Mask Mandatory Even If A Person Is Driving Alone: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a "public place", said the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi HC said that mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour), which would prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Announcing the decision while hearing a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone, Judge Pratibha M Singh said, "Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety."

"When a car stops at a traffic signal, a driver often has to roll down their window. The coronavirus is so contagious that even in that time, anyone can be infected," the court said.

"This was the least anyone could do to be safe against Covid," she added.

The Delhi HC said"Scientists and international governments advise wearing of a mask. The challenge of the pandemic was enormous and the wearing of face masks is necessary whether a person is vaccinated or not."

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh also dismissed all petitions challenging the fines imposed on those people who did not wear masks when they were alone in their cars.

